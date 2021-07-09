Man charged with first-degree murder in west Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday afternoon, Sedgwick County prosecutors charged a Wichita man with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly crash on Tuesday. Police said Javan Ervin was fleeing from police when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three vehicles, the car 22-year-old Samantha Russell was driving. Russell, who was eight months pregnant, died in the crash, but doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.