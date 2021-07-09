Cancel
Lexus Finally Gets Charged Up Over EVs

By Nick Kurczewski
thedetroitbureau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Lexus electric vehicle will be a rapid, five-passenger SUV with a dramatic shape that previews the future of the Japanese luxury brand. As The Detroit Bureau has previously noted, Lexus and its parent company, Toyota, have not always been enamored by EVs. Toyota’s President and CEO, Akio Toyoda, called BEVs overhyped late last year, and he’s questioned their environmental benefits as countries plan to phase out sales of gas and diesel-powered automobiles.

www.thedetroitbureau.com

Comments / 0

