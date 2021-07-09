Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

BRITISH OPEN ’21: A look back at key anniversary years

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQHaE_0asU1oiL00
1 of 4

A look at some of the key anniversaries this year at the British Open:

The British Open has been canceled because of a pandemic, two World Wars and from lack of a trophy. It’s the latter that brings us to 1871. Young Tom Morris won the previous year for the third straight time, giving him outright ownership of the championship belt. The next spring, discussions turned from Prestwick making a new belt to whether other Scottish clubs could get involved to share the cost. The idea lost momentum, and 1871 came and went without the Open being held. It was agreed in 1872 to rotate it among Prestwick, St. Andrews and Musselburgh, and a new trophy was created: the claret jug.

___

125 years ago (1896)

Harry Vardon was 11 shots behind after the opening 18 holes as the British Open at Muirfield appeared to be a battle between Sandy Herd and defending champion J.H. Taylor. But in the final round, Herd faltered to an 85 and Vardon shot 77 with a bogey on the last hole. Taylor shot 80, leaving him on 316 with Vardon and setting up a 36-hole playoff. Vardon broke out to a six-shot lead only for Taylor to rally, trailing by two after the first 18 holes. Vardon made a 35-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a three-shot lead that sealed it. Vardon shot 78-79 to Taylor’s 80-81 to win the first of his record six Open titles. This was the last time Old Tom Morris played the British Open. He was 72

___

100 years ago (1921)

Jock Hutchison won his second straight major, this time in a playoff at St. Andrews. Hutchison had ended 1920 by winning the PGA Championship at Flossmoor Country Club in Chicago. Hutchison made a hole-in-one on No. 8 and then drove within inches of the cup on the ninth for another eagle. He shot 72, followed with a 75 and had a one-shot lead. But he shot 79 in the third round, and a closing 70 left him tied with Roger Wethered, who shot 72-71. Hutchison never trailed in the 36-hole playoff, winning by nine. He was from St. Andrews but had become a U.S. citizen. The following year, Walter Hagen because the first American-born player to the British Open.

___

75 years ago (1946)

The British Open resumed after seven years because of World War II. Among the few Americans who journeyed across the Atlantic for the first post-war Open was Sam Snead, who declared when the train pulled into St. Andrews, “What abandoned course is this?” It was the Old Course, and Snead quickly came to adore it. Snead was in a threw-way tie for the lead after 54 hoes with Johnny Bulla and Dai Rees. Snead closed with a 75 for a four-shot victory when Bulla shot 79 and Rees blew up to an 80. Snead was the first American to win the British Open since 1933, and he didn’t return until 1962.

___

50 years ago (1971)

In the final major of the year (the PGA Championship was in February in Florida), Lee Trevino became the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win the U.S. Open and the British Open in the same year. To win the claret jug, he had to hold off Liang-Huan Hu of Taiwan, affectionately known as “Mr. Lu,” who charmed the Royal Birkdale galleries and came within a stroke of being the first Asian to win a major. Trevino had a one-shot lead going into the final round when he shot 31 on the front nine to build a five-shot lead. He was three ahead when he drove into a sand hill on the 18th and made a 7. Lu could only manage a 5 and lost by one. Trevino also won the Canadian Open, giving him three national opens in one month.

___

25 years ago (1996)

Tom Lehman won his only major and became the first American professional to win at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. He set a 54-hole record at 198 that gave him a six-shot lead. Nick Faldo came from six behind Greg Norman on the last day to win the Masters, but not here. He missed four putts inside 7 feet. Lehman was briefly challenge by Ernie Els and Mark McCumber, but held on with a 73 to win by two. Jack Nicklaus was one shot behind at age 56 going into the weekend until a 77 in the third round. Tiger Woods played his last major as an amateur and tied for 22nd. Years later, Els reflected on the final hour of 1996. He was in the clubhouse needing Lehman to drop two shots, as a 20-year-old Woods was asking Els whether he should turn pro. “Tom made pars and Tiger turned pro. I was (expletive) either way.”

___

20 years ago (2001)

Two years after he lost the No. 1 ranking for good, David Duval captured his first and only major at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. He was seven shots behind Colin Montgomerie going into the weekend until a 65 gave him a four-way share of the lead, and 13 players were separated by one shot going into the final round. One of them was Ian Woosnam, who tapped in for birdie on the opening hole, only to discover on the next tee box he had an extra driver — making that 15 clubs — in his bag and was assessed a two-shot penalty. Duval established himself quickly with three birdies on the outward nine, and a collection of good par saves as his challengers faded.

___

10 years ago (2011)

Darren Clarke had not been in serious contention at a major in some 10 years and no one considered the 42-year-old from Northern Ireland much of a threat. But a pair of 68s gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with Lucas Glover, an a 69 made him the man to catch. Phil Mickelson made a run until he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 11th hole. Dustin Johnson was poised to track him down until a 2-iron for his second on the par-5 14th sailed right and went out-of-bounds. Clarke closed with a 70 for a three-shot victory. Northern Ireland had its third champion in the last six majors. The amazing run of success was a catalyst toward the British Open finally be awarded again to Royal Portrush.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Lee Trevino
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Sam Snead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#U S Open#Canadian Open#British#Scottish#Flossmoor Country Club#Americans#The Pga Championship#Royal Birkdale#Asian#Royal Lytham St Annes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
World War II
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Jordan Spieth makes strong start to his Open Championship bid

Former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth made brilliant starts as the delayed 149th Open proved well worth the wait at Royal St George’s. Oosthuizen, who won at St Andrews in 2010 and lost a play-off at the same venue five years later, carded a flawless six-under-par 64 to enjoy a one-shot lead over Spieth and Brian Harman, with 2009 champion Stewart Cink, Mackenzie Hughes and Dylan Frittelli a shot further back.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Justin Thomas daggers Bryson DeChambeau over driver mess

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cobra went back and forth on Thursday, the golf world patiently awaited on a comment from DeChambeau's arch nemesis Brooks Koepka, who has shown a penchant for pouncing on the Mad Scientist when he's already down. Surprisingly, Koepka has remained mum on the matter. Another well-known...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

BRITISH OPEN ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: One of several holes on the course that has kept its original design from 1887. It starts with a drive over a deep swale known as “The Kitchen.” A trio of bunkers stretch across the front of the green. The green slopes from front to back. Jerry Kelly started the 2003 Open with an 11.
GolfESPN

British Open back in a bubble after COVID-19 cancellation

As tradition goes at the British Open, it might feel as though nothing has changed. Shane Lowry, a popular champion on Irish soil at Royal Portrush, returns the silver claret upon his arrival Monday at Royal St. George's in England for a ceremonial start to the 149th edition of golf's oldest championship. It's like clockwork, with one exception:
GolfWOWK

British Open is back, along with the quirks of links golf

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Danny Willett shrugged his shoulders, grabbed his tee, and returned to his caddie beside the fourth tee at Royal St. George’s. He’d just hit what he thought was the ideal drive during his final practice round at the British Open, only for one of the bumps on the course’s lunar-like landscape to throw it offline and into the rough.
Golfrock947.com

Golf-British Open players just happy to be back

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – Predicting the winner of a major championship is notoriously difficult but for the 156 players who will tee off at the British Open on Thursday the most important thing this year is that the tournament is back. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
AFP

Crowds flock back to British Open despite coronavirus spike

The British Open returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with galleries of up to 32,000 fans allowed in to savour a sight of the world's best golfers at Royal St George's. Ireland's Shane Lowry will defend the Claret Jug in the 149th Open Championship, but despite the return of play and patrons, Covid-19 still casts a shadow over the final major of the year. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, two-time major winner Bubba Watson and former British Open winner Zack Johnson have all withdrawn after either testing positive for Covid-19 or being deemed a Covid close contact. Tournament organisers the R&A recently informed players that the championship will "operate under strict government oversight", with guidelines which prohibit players from going to bars, restaurants and supermarkets during tournament week.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

British Open returns after one-year hiatus

The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, begins Thursday players navigating not only the links course but also the stricter-than-usual pandemic restrictions. The Open was the only major to be outright canceled rather than postponed in 2020 during the spread of COVID-19. On one hand, players are...
GolfBBC

The Open 2021: Golf's oldest major returns after Covid-19 hiatus

Coverage: Daily live text from 06:30 BST, Radio 5 Live from 12:00 and highlights on BBC Two at 20:00. The two-year wait for an Open Championship will finally be over at 06:35 BST on Thursday when England's Richard Bland hits the opening tee shot at Royal St George's. Bland will...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Driving well the key for Johnson's British Open bid

SANDWICH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - Dustin Johnson has good memories of Royal St George's after finishing tied second at the 2011 British Open and the world number one is confident of going one better this year. The 37-year-old American won the Masters in November, his second major title, and...
Golfb975.com

Golf-Spieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form...
GolfESPN

Final major of year at British Open with plenty of fans, WDs

Course: Royal St. George's. Yardage: 7,189. Par: 70. Prize money: $11.5 million. Winner's sharer: $2.07 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Golf Channel), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).
GolfThe Herald

AP Golf Preview Capsule: British Open at Royal & Ancient Golf Club

Course: Royal St. George's. Prize money: $11.5 million. Winner's share: $2.07 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Golf Channel), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC). Defending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy