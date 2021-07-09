Elsa hits New England, Texas flooding continues, and heat rebuilds in the West
Elsa has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone, after its rains and winds hit major cities in the Northeast on Friday. A tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Long Island and the coast of New England west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. ET update. It remains in effect for parts of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, near Boston.kion546.com
