Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Gloucester, ME

Unity College to open environmental professions institute

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Unity College will reopen its residential campus after closing a year earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central Maine campus will reopen in a few weeks and the new Technical Institute for Environmental Professions at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester will open this fall, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The institute will offer environmental sciences courses aimed at creating a skilled workforce in careers that are projected to boom in the coming years — such as solar technicians and outdoor recreation specialists.

Unity’s president, Dr. Melik Khoury, said the goal is to provide courses for students who are seeking to obtain special skills, but not necessarily a four-year degree.

He said the institute will draw on “folks who might already have a job or a degree or need to finish a (two-year) associate’s degree or are looking for a certificate or a credential.”

Unity will work with local companies to design courses that provide “a tie-in to the workforce” that those are employers are looking for, Khoury said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Gloucester, ME
Education
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
New Gloucester, ME
City
Unity, ME
Local
Maine Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Sciences#Unity College#Ap#Pineland Farms#The Portland Press Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy