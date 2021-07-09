Unity College to open environmental professions institute

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Unity College will reopen its residential campus after closing a year earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central Maine campus will reopen in a few weeks and the new Technical Institute for Environmental Professions at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester will open this fall, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The institute will offer environmental sciences courses aimed at creating a skilled workforce in careers that are projected to boom in the coming years — such as solar technicians and outdoor recreation specialists.

Unity’s president, Dr. Melik Khoury, said the goal is to provide courses for students who are seeking to obtain special skills, but not necessarily a four-year degree.

He said the institute will draw on “folks who might already have a job or a degree or need to finish a (two-year) associate’s degree or are looking for a certificate or a credential.”

Unity will work with local companies to design courses that provide “a tie-in to the workforce” that those are employers are looking for, Khoury said.