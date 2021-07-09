‘Loki’: Who’s the Mystery Villain Behind the TVA?

This week’s episode of Loki, “Journey Into Mystery,” saw the eponymous God Of Mischief (or is he the God Of Outcasts?) heading off into The Void, an endless wasteland at the end of time where the TVA has been dumping all of its garbage (which, coincidentally, was sort of a plot point on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K., though in that show the titular character was actually dumping his trash into Asgard). Our hero wasn’t alone, though: As covered last week, he was joined by a squad of other Loki variants, specifically the traditional comic book-y Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), the surprisingly violent and capable Kid Loki (Jack Veal), the Thor-like Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and the eat-your-heart-out-Baby-Yoda adorable Alligator Loki (who may not be a Loki at all, but he is at least green). Those Lokis introduced our Loki to Alioth, a giant and hungry smoke monster who is not the Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer version of Galactus, though that would be one hell of an Easter egg—even better than the Thanos Copter, Frog Thor, the Polybius machine, and the USS Eldridge.