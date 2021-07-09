Getting ready to say I do in San Diego? This sweepstakes is for you

USAA and the San Diego Padres are teaming up to offer military couples in the San Diego area the chance to win the wedding of a lifetime. Photo credit DVIDS

San Diego, California-based military couples, you’ve got a chance to win the “Wedding of a Lifetime.”

USAA and the San Diego Padres have teamed up to offer the “Wedding of a Lifetime presented by USAA” sweepstakes for military couples to win a wedding ceremony and reception at a Padres game later this season, according to a release.

Military couples can enter the sweepstakes for a new wedding, or if they are already married, a vow renewal ceremony.

The winning couple will receive a wedding ceremony and reception for 100 guests at Petco Park’s Western Metal Supply building during the Padres game on Sept. 26.

The prize package includes all traditional wedding expenses such as a wedding planner, officiant, invites, catering, wedding cake, live band, photographer, wedding dress & tuxedo, hair/makeup, game tickets, photoshoot in the ballpark, and more.

The sweepstakes is open through July 20. In addition this season, all military/veterans can receive 10% off tickets to any game, and 25% off tickets to Military Sunday games presented by USAA. Buy tickets here.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

