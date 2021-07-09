Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joy Oladokun Finds Her Spotlight

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been remarkable to watch singer-songwriter Joy Oladukun's professional success, despite the pandemic: Her music keeps showing up on popular scripted shows like Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, leading to live performances on late night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert — all without really leaving her base of Nashville, Tenn.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Tracy Chapman
Person
Ari Shapiro
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Joy Oladokun Song#Jewish#Christianity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Visualizer For Joy Oladokun And Maren Morris’ ‘Bigger Man’ Out Now

A visualizer for “Bigger Man,” Joy Oladokun’s new collaboration with Maren Morris, has made its debut today (2). The track is from Oladokun’s major label debut in defense of my own happiness, which came out to widespread acclaim last month. It will also be on the deluxe edition, in defense of my own happiness (complete), which follows next Friday (July 9) via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Joy Oladokun Releases Deluxe Album, ‘In Defense Of My Own Happiness (Complete)’

Joy Oladokun’s new deluxe album, in defense of my own happiness (complete), is out today via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. The special extended edition includes all 14 tracks from her major label debut, in defense of my own happiness, as well as the ten additional songs from her self-released 2020 record, in defense of my own happiness (the beginnings), and one new track, “judas.”
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Artist Spotlight: John Hayes-Nikas, finding one's own meaning in abstract art

When we admire abstract art, what are we looking for? What feelings develop inside of us the longer we ponder, question, and stare at an abstract work of art? What is the artist trying to make us see or feel? Worcester-based artist John Hayes-Nikas challenges art fanatics to take a deep dive into his art and draw their own meanings and emotions from his work. He offers little explanation but a world of meaning in his two series, "The Return" and "Structure and Matrix" — the first one entirely focused on black and white shadows and shading, and the other on bold and colorful abstract designs.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

The Good Word: Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!. Moore is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Known for his smooth, rich tone and his cross-style versatility, Jamal brings a uniquely captivating artistry to everything he touches, be it pop, jazz, gospel, or classical.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.

Comments / 0

Community Policy