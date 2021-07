Summer is here, and if your yard doesn’t have a pool, plans may be in the works to visit a public pool at some point during the hot days ahead in order to keep the kiddos cool. Swimming is super fun, and kids love to go to the public pool, but it’s important to have a safety plan in place. What do you need to know about public pools to keep your children and teens safe when spending the day at one? Being in charge of kids at a pool is stressful, but we have public pool tips to keep everyone safe and having a splashing good time.