Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

And, Minnesota’s Most Popular Dog Breed for 2021 Is…

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogs are certainly popular in Minnesota these days, but just which breed of dog is the MOST popular in Minnesota?. That's the question answered by the American Kennel Club, and their latest dog ownership survey. Their latest survey of the Most Popular Dog Breeds was released earlier this spring. So...

1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Your Dog#Breeds#Australian Cattle Dog#The American Kennel Club#The Canine Journal#Labs#French#German#Golden Retrievers#Claws Humane Society#Juniper#Australian Shepherds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscountryliving.com

This is the smartest dog breed, according to a new study

Border Collies can 'effortlessly' learn the name of their toys, after a new study found one smart pup was able to identify an impressive 37 toys. According to researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, the ability to learn toy names in dogs is incredibly rare, with just a few number of 'gifted' pups being able to do so. While the Border Collie wowed researchers, the team found that both puppies and mature dogs also had the skill to learn toy names.
Animalspawtracks.com

3 rare dog breeds that almost went extinct

Unfortunately, every dog out there can’t be from the most popular breed (that title belongs to Labrador retrievers), but most don’t have the perilous history that these rare dog breeds do. From the intelligence of the Chinook to the independence of the Cirneco dell’Etna to the irresistible curiosity of Berger Picard puppies, these rare breeds are more than deserving of the spotlight.
Petscountryliving.com

7 best dog breeds for long walks

Looking for an adventurous pup who loves long walks? While all dog breeds enjoy heading outside with their owners, some prefer longer walks than others — and make excellent trail partners. From Beagles to German Shepherds, we've done our research on the best dog breeds for long walks. The amount...
PetsNewsweek

The 20 Most Affectionate Small Dog Breeds

Being greeted by an affectionate canine companion is undoubtedly one of life's great joys. From loving licks to wagging tails, dogs' body language makes clear how devoted they are to their owners. Gina DiNardo, executive secretary at the American Kennel Club (AKC), believes prospective owners looking for a small dog breed should consider looking for characteristics tailored to their particular needs.
AnimalsNewsweek

25 Dog Breeds That Need a Lot of Exercise

Every dog benefits from a daily walk. It's a perfect chance to explore, meet friends and keep fit and healthy. Like humans, regular exercise can prevent obesity and relieve stress and tension in animals. But the exact amount of exercise needed depends on a canine's breed, age, health and personality.
Petscountryliving.com

18 funniest dog breeds that are natural entertainers

Looking for a furry friend that is full of fun? Well, new research has uncovered the funniest dog breeds certain to bring boundless joy into your life. The pet insurance experts at money.co.uk analysed 419 different dogs included in the 10 most-viewed 'funny dog and puppy' compilations on YouTube, recording how often each breed appeared. While every pup makes their owners smile, research found the Golden Retriever is the funniest breed of all, appearing 37 times.
Pets247tempo.com

The Smartest Dog Breeds in America

Dogs are America’s most popular pets, and almost 50 million households have one or more. They are great companions and can be playmates, hard workers, herders, and guardians. But some kinds of dogs, frankly, are smarter than others — and, to put it bluntly, who wants a dumb dog?. Smart...
TV Showspurewow.com

These 3 Dog Breeds Are the Best Traveling Companions

After a year of lockdown filled with binge-watching TV shows, working from home and air fryer-cooked meals, you’re finally ready to travel and see new places. You know who else has just about had it with the mundane routine? Your sweet pup who’s been with you through all of quarantine. The daily stroll around the block and occasional jaunt to the dog park are great, but just like you, they want to explore. But before you pack up your dog and hit the road, there are several things to consider.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

The All Breed Dog Show is back in Duluth

Breeders from across the county have come together at the DECC to show off their furry friends!. At the 72nd Annual Duluth All Breed Dog Show, about 150 different breeds are competing this weekend from July 15th to July 18th in sporting, non-sporting, toy dogs, hounds, and working breed categories. All of them hoping for best in show or top dog.
PetsOne Green Planet

3 Reasons You Should NOT Shave Your Dog This Summer

Summer temperatures are regularly surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, you may be considering taking your dog to the groomer to have him or her shaved. While the intention to do so is noble (after all, neither you nor I would like to wear a fur coat in the summer), following through with the idea is not. This is because human and dog physiology is very different. It’s so different, in fact, that shaving your dog could cause long-term harm to him or her.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

Why These Monster Goldfish Were Just Found in a Minnesota Lake

No, that isn't a photoshopped picture-- authorities really DID find these incredibly huge goldfish swimming in a Minnesota lake last week. As any animal lover will tell you, it's never a good idea to abandon a family pet you no longer want, right? Even if it's a goldfish. Because when you release a 'harmless' goldfish into our 10,000 lakes here in Minnesota, they can turn into these monster-size goldfish that the city of Burnsville just found swimming in a local lake.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Too-Cute Teacup Dog Breeds

It’s not rocket science why breeders created teacup dogs: We’re kind of wired to fall in love with cute and tiny things. It activates a nurturing role that compels us to feed, love, and protect—whether it’s a human baby or one of the cutest dog breeds, like the trendy teacup dog. Back in the day, the smallest pup of the litter (runt) was often cast aside. Potential health and aesthetic issues meant the pup was probably given away instead of being sold or removed from the gene pool.
Aberdeen, NCpilot.com

Found Dog, Small Black Mix Breed in Aberdeen

Area Found (Please include city/town) 4821 Ashemont Road. Closest Major Intersection Ashemont road and 15-501 Additional Comments Beautiful friendly girl pup with red collar. Not sure of breed. Solid black … spayed. PHOTO IF AVAILABLE. Upload Photo File uploaded. ANIMAL DESCRIPTION. Type of Animal Dog. Breed Small lab/mixed. Markings Scar...
Foxfire, NCpilot.com

Found Dogs, Two Dogs Yellow Mix Breed in Foxfire

Additional Comments We just took the dog we found yesterday afternoon outside to go to the bathroom and ANOTHER dog appeared. It was obvious they were family. The second one is also female, seems to be younger, and has white markings on her head. They are both SO sweet and are obviously well cared for pets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy