Considering *gestures wildly at the current state of the world,* you’d be forgiven if your “emotional runway” isn’t as long as it may have been pre-pandemic. First time hearing this term? Dr. Donna Marino, a licensed clinical psychologist and executive coach, defines an emotional runway as the space or path that leads up to emotional overload, which can look like burnout, overwhelm, anxiety, and/or depression. “When you are under chronic stress you have less bandwidth for other stressors,” she says. “You are constantly pulling from your stress resources, and so you have less to give and hit empty sooner than someone who is not dealing with that stressor.”