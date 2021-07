Angela Pelletier of Troy was named executive director of Scott-Farrar at Peterborough as of July 6. Most recently, she was regional director of operations at Nova Leap Healthcare. She was director of operations at WoodBine Senior Living in Maryland from 2012 to 2019. Previously, she was executive director at Bentley Commons at Keene and Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough. Pelletier was a driving force in the creation of the Monadnock Assisted Living Group, a forum for area professionals to discuss regulatory issues and share best practices. She has been active in Lions Club, Alzheimer’s Association, the United Way, American Cancer Society and Women in the Outdoors. She also served as a leader of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce.