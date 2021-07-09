The Best Biscuit Joiners for Home Woodworking Projects
By using small circular saw blades, biscuit joiners allow you to easily create shallow, crescent-shaped slots in any two wood pieces that you’re planning to join together. A small wooden disk—the “biscuit”—is then sandwiched between these slots when the pieces are glued together, creating a strong and sturdy joint. Best of all, the joint elements are all hidden from view, and with no nail heads or screws to cover up, makes for a clean, smooth finish. Biscuits also come in a range of sizes, which makes it even easier to customize them to your project.www.popularmechanics.com
