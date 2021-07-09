City of Asheville shares information about Nondiscrimination Ordinance implementation
At their April 27 meeting, Asheville City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance prohibiting discriminatory practices which prohibits discrimination in employment and public accommodations within the City of Asheville based on upon any of the following: race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age, or disability.www.ashevillenc.gov
