4 pm Elsa Update: All Tropical Storm Warnings for the New England Coast Have Been Discontinued

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 45 DEGREES AT 35 MPH…56 KM/H. Surface, satellite, and radar data indicate that Elsa’s deep convection remains limited to a shield north of its center and that a front extends through the center of the cyclone. For those reasons, Elsa was designated as a post-tropical cyclone at 1800 UTC. Surface observations of sustained winds a little above 40 kt were reported across portions of southern Massachusetts and the nearby waters as Elsa crossed the state, so the intensity estimate remains 45 kt.

