Great Bend, KS

Juvenile Services keeping at-risk youth busy this summer

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
The agency in central Kansas that helps at-risk youth is getting back to normal following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s according to Ryan Lichter, a community case manager with Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District. He said his agency was able to function fairly well during the pandemic. However, getting some youth to go to school was a major challenge during the past school year.

