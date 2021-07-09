Celebrate 713 Day with Some of Houston's Brightest Rap Stars

Houston’s soon to be the third largest city in the country, so it’s only fitting that we have our own holiday. And since 8/32, 2/81, and 3/46 aren’t days in the calendar, it’s only fitting we revert to the OG area code for our special day. Whether or not you have that clearly superior 713 area code (sorry transplants, we love you, too), you can still celebrate everything you love about Houston with this concert featuring some of our greatest Third Coast rappers.