Houston, TX

Celebrate 713 Day with Some of Houston's Brightest Rap Stars

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston’s soon to be the third largest city in the country, so it’s only fitting that we have our own holiday. And since 8/32, 2/81, and 3/46 aren’t days in the calendar, it’s only fitting we revert to the OG area code for our special day. Whether or not you have that clearly superior 713 area code (sorry transplants, we love you, too), you can still celebrate everything you love about Houston with this concert featuring some of our greatest Third Coast rappers.

Slim Thug
Food Truck, Big Pokey, H Town
Houston Hip-hop Legends Gather Together in Celebration of 7/13 Day

IN CELEBRATION OF the city-wide holiday also known as 7/13 Day, many gathered at Rise Rooftop and Bar for a concert from Houston rap legends Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Screwed Up Click. A day that honors our commonly known area code, 713 honored Houston emcee Lil Keke, who received the official proclamation from Mayor Annise Parker in 2015.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Everything’s Bigger in Houston: Celebrating 713

We all know the saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” but this is especially true in Houston. In a Buzzy attempt to celebrate 713 Day today - the unofficial Houston holiday - here are 7 things that are bigger in Houston:. Texas Medical Center: The TMC is not only the largest...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Edgar Medina Melds Mexico and Houston Memories Through Color

Drop by Edgar Medina’s studio inside Houston’s historic Arts District, and you’ll notice one thing above all else: color. It’s no accident either. The self-taught artist’s life and abstract swirls and splashes across canvas basically run on a steady stream of vibrant tints. So it should come as no surprise...
Biz Markie, jubilant ‘Just a Friend’ rap star, dies at 57

Biz Markie, the New York rapper whose jubilant, bawdy charisma made him one of the most idiosyncratic hip-hop figures ever to break into the top 10, died on Friday. He was 57. “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” a representative for the rapper said in a statement.
What's your favorite thing about Houston? | 713 Day

Thank You TORO's Kids Club | A.J. Moore Jr. Copyright © 2019 Houston Texans. All rights reserved. No portion of HoustonTexans.com may be duplicated, redistributed or manipulated in any form. By accessing any information beyond this page, you agree to abide by the HoustonTexans.com Privacy Policy, Code of Conduct, and Terms and Conditions.
Pop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars" Is 2021's Best-Selling Rap Album

Pop Smoke's sudden death is one of hip-hop's many tragedies, the impact of which can still be felt to this day. It's no surprise that many were quick to turn to his first posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, executive-produced by 50 Cent and featuring guest appearances from Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and more.
Diamond Lyons Went from Typical H-Town Teen to Netflix Star

Wonder what it would be like to have your life transformed overnight? Meet actor Diamond Lyons. Going from everyday teen to starring alongside Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields, may sound like something out of a TV show, but that’s the life Lyons has quickly grown used to since he was cast in Netflix’s popular sitcom The Upshaws.
50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...

