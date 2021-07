Getting from technique to expression may sound like a complicated journey. There are the music’s emotions, the drama inherent in the dynamics, and new rhythms to factor in. In the music of the great composers feelings run deep, and the poetry of the music often knows no bounds. But on a practical level, there are skills that can make just two notes sound expressive. Musicians have at their disposal the basic techniques that they learned in their early development, tools that can make notes come alive. The one roadblock, however, is that, if those techniques are temporarily shut off, you have to turn them back on.