Over the last couple of months, fellow Steelers Depot contributor Wesley Cantliffe and myself have been discussing the fantasy value of several players heading into the 2021 season, more specifically the Pittsburgh Steelers options to choose from in fantasy football drafts. One player that has been a hot topic of this conversations is Diontae Johnson, who is heading into his third season with Pittsburgh. Cantliffe has done a lot of work breaking down the receiving options for the Steelers in his film rooms, and wrote a stellar piece back in June highlighting whether or not Johnson is poised to take his game to the next level in 2021, which I would encourage you to go check out after reading this. First, to start off our analysis of Johnson’s 2021 prospects, let’s look at how he fared this past season in 2020.