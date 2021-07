The Cubs are finally back in action, after almost a full week off. This should be a good matchup with Kyle Hendricks looking to continue a stretch of 11-straight starts with at least 6.0 innings pitched (he allowed more than 3 earned runs in only one of those starts). Madison Bumgarner, by contrast, is coming off a shoulder injury and a horrific stretch that followed a short, but dominant 5-game stretch, that followed a horrific stretch to start the year. Needless to say, I have no clue which Bumgarner we’ll get tonight, but it’ll probably be something extreme in either direction.