Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pulled Pork with Fried Potatoes and Cleveland-Style BBQ Sauce | Michael Symon

By Michael Symon
rachaelrayshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Pork: Combine the salt, pepper, coriander, cumin and garlic powder, and rub the pork with the seasoning. Refrigerate overnight. Set up your smoker for 225°F. Place the pork butt in the smoker and let it go for 6-8 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 195°F. Cook time depends on how well you’ve been holding your smoker temp around 225°F. After your butt is smoked, let it rest for about 30 minutes and then shred it with a fork and toss with BBQ sauce.

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Fried Potatoes#Canola Oil#Food Drink#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

McDonald's Apologizes to Customer Left 'Vomiting' After Eating Burger

A lifelong vegetarian who had never eaten meat before was left crying and vomiting after being served a McDonald's chicken burger instead of a veggie-friendly sandwich. Charlotte Sunshine from Edinburgh, Scotland, bit into what she thought was the veggie deluxe burger, which comes with "red pesto veggie goujons with sandwich sauce and shredded lettuce in a sesame topped bun," and is served in restaurants across the U.K.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Ingredient Swap Just Took Pasta Chips To The Next Level

Chefs are always taking somebody's good recipe and making it better. On TikTok, the evolution of a popular dish happens in fast-forward. Take pasta chips, for example — one of the recent viral TikTok food trends. Barely two months ago, on April 29, TikToker @nick.digiovanni gave us a basic version of pasta chips: Boil bowtie pasta, then deep-fry until crispy, throw on a little salt, dip in red sauce, and there you have it, "the best snack ever."

Comments / 0

Community Policy