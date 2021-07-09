Pulled Pork with Fried Potatoes and Cleveland-Style BBQ Sauce | Michael Symon
For the Pork: Combine the salt, pepper, coriander, cumin and garlic powder, and rub the pork with the seasoning. Refrigerate overnight. Set up your smoker for 225°F. Place the pork butt in the smoker and let it go for 6-8 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 195°F. Cook time depends on how well you’ve been holding your smoker temp around 225°F. After your butt is smoked, let it rest for about 30 minutes and then shred it with a fork and toss with BBQ sauce.www.rachaelrayshow.com
