Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 553 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunkirk, or 7 miles west of Chesapeake Beach, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Chesapeake Beach, Prince Frederick, Breezy Point, Huntingtown, Aquasco, Barstow, Port Republic and Dares Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH