If you thought Robert Downey Jr. shared the personality with his on-screen character Tony Stark while he was active in the MCU, wait until you see him post Marvel. Downey is making the shift from acting into the business world, much like his Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow did at the beginning of their time together on the first film. While you would think the stars would have similar struggles with the transition, Downey reveals that his shift has been much easier than the one Paltrow faced over 10 years ago-- and just why that is the case.