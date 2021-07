Tennessee baseball signee Brady House was selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 11 overall pick of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night. House, a shortstop at Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Ga., was expected to come off the board early in the draft, and Sunday’s news almost certainly means he’ll sign and won’t play college baseball. The expected value of the No. 11 overall pick is approximately $4.55 million, and House probably wouldn’t have picked unless he informed the Nationals of his desire to sign.