Dawes County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawes; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Harrison, or 36 miles east of Lusk, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Robinson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

