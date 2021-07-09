Cancel
Washington County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Virgin, Springdale and Rockville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

