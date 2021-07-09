Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Vics Peak Wildfire Burn Scar including but not limited to Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Vics Peak Burn Scar in Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Vics Peak Burn Scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.50 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon, and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR