Chicago, IL

Chicago's mayor said violent crime is on a 'downward trajectory.' That's not the whole story.

By Elliott Ramos
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — When Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference last month that the city was seeing a downward trend in violent crime, she was technically right. Aggravated batteries, robberies and sexual assaults had declined. But Lightfoot’s critics, including many conservatives, were quick to point out that her claims brushed past numbers that were not as rosy — such as jumps in shootings and homicides.

www.nbcnews.com

