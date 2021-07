Women getting abortions in Texas after six weeks could be sued by anyone as part of a controversial law taking effect in September. While the state and officials would normally be responsible for enforcing such laws, from September it will fall to residents of Texas – and possibly beyond – to sue those who violate tougher rules on abortions.As The New York Times reported on Friday, the so-called “heartbeat bill” was signed into law by Governor Gregg Abbott in May amid criticism from women’s rights campaigners and medical officials. The bill not only flips the state’s legal system on its...