Witcher 3 next gen update with ray tracing will also have new free DLC

It’s been known for quite some time now that CD Projekt Red has been working on a new version of The Witcher 3 that is looking to bring many huge graphical enhancements to really get the best out of it while playing on it next-gen consoles. Don’t panic though, as a PC version is also on the way too! Despite this having recently seen a few major problems, however, largely because its source code was apparently stolen, it seems that The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition is still on target for release before the end of the year.