Witcher 3 next gen update with ray tracing will also have new free DLC

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt released over six years ago, which is certainly hard to fathom for some. It brought an immersive visual experience and rich storytelling. It was also fairly well optimized, unlike the more recent game from CD Projekt RED. It’s no wonder the publisher has sold over 30 million copies to date and continues to receive plenty of revenue from its older release. The Witcher franchise has become so popular that it even has a successful TV series starring big name actor Henry Cavill. It’s not surprising that CD Projekt RED decided to create a next gen version of The Witcher 3 with updated graphics and systems.

www.pcinvasion.com

