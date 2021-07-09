Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage County.

Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, WEWS-TV reported.

Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

After the man recovered, Hoskins asked, “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

The man received citations for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. The man also received a summons for marijuana and was released at the scene.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEWS-TV.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ap#Wews Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy