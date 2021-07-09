Real Estate Corner: Yeah, but...

-/1 Modern Clinic with Real Estate for Sale in Bloomsburg, PA. A rare opportunity to buy a 38-year established practice with $112,000 net income when owner operated. Professionally presented 2,100 sq ft chiropractic clinic for sale with real estate available including 3 apartments for additional revenue generating $19,000 in passive income. Welcoming 27 new patients monthly, the clinic features 5 treatment rooms, reception area with capacity for 12 + a brand-new digital X-ray suite updated in 2020. All branding, systems + marketing is in place to ensure the new owner is successful from day one. Located on “Main Street” corner with window signage for both south and west facing traffic. A ChiroTouch practice management system is in place + AR is available for instant cashflow. Living in this family-friendly community you’ll be surrounded by local culture, entertainment + a range of outdoor activities like hiking, canoeing and skiing right on your doorstep. This low-stress office with easy-to-run operations presents a great life-work balance + an incredible investment opportunity for the growth-oriented buyer. See pics + details at https://www.progressivepracticesales.com/central-northeastern-pennsylvania or call 888-508-9197.