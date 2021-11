We know that many security companies and big tech firms have their own teams that discover flaws and vulnerabilities in software and communicate it privately with the software's vendor so that a fix can be released. Some teams, such as Google's Project Zero, also give vendors a deadline to issue a patch before revealing details about the vulnerability publicly, as we have seen in the past. Today, Microsoft has shared more details about a macOS vulnerability that it discovered and reported to Apple, and fortunately, a patch is now available.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO