Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDRGq_0asTx74x00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.

Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn't immediately clear if the man fired any shots.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Tribune that the man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in "grave condition" and later died.

No officers were wounded, but the four who fired shots were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Brown said.

The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers turned on their body cameras during the shooting. The video will be released within 60 days.

The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Wednesday of two federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and a Chicago task force officer. Eugene McClaurin, 28, of Chicago, was charged Thursday in the shooting of one of the agents.

Authorities said he claimed to have mistaken the officers for rival gang members.

The agents and officer were treated at hospitals and later released.

“It’s a very dangerous time to be in law enforcement," Brown said Friday. "These officers face death day in and day out to protect the people of Chicago. There is no regard for law enforcement’s presence.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Fugitive#Ap#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.
Vermont StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 killed in Vermont hot air balloon crash

BRADFORD, Vt. — One person was killed when a hot air balloon crashed in Vermont, authorities said. According to WCAX and WPTV, the incident occurred late Thursday afternoon after a pilot and four passengers departed from Post Mills Airport. At one point, the balloon started to descend and touched down in a field in Bradford, Vermont State Police said in a news release early Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy