Iron Oxide Pigment Market Size, Recent Trends and Growth Analysis with Leading Players - Huntsman Corporation, Titan Kogyo Ltd., Cathay Industries

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is forecast to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The nitrobenzene and cast iron are the raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic products. As an intermediate for the production of polishes, pesticides, dyes, solvents, anti-odorant agents, synthetic rubber, and lubricant, the scope of application for nitrobenzene is increasing in other industries, expected to increase the price of nitrobenzene for the production of iron oxide pigment. The pigments are naturally produced in types of ores like sienna, magnetite, goethite, ochre, umber, and hematite. They can also be produced synthetically by prime processes such as reduction of organic compounds by iron, iron compounds thermal deposition, and precipitation of iron salt. Large chemical manufacturers, including Lanxess and BASF SE, have changed their focus to using new technology to produce high-quality pigments by adopting acceptable standards. For creating different colors in both synthetic and natural goods, the element above is expected to have a positive impact on the businesses. Nevertheless, strict environmental regulations against synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment manufacturing and price volatility of raw materials are likely to affect the growth of the Iron Oxide Pigments Market during the review period.

#Huntsman Corporation#Market Trends#Market Research#Titan Kogyo Ltd#Cathay Industries#Reports And Data#Basf Se#Jiangsu Yuxing Industry#Applied Minerals Inc#Lanxess Ag#Kronos Worldwide#Cagr#Kilotons#Red Yellow Black Others#Swot
