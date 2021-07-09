Enclave Financial Corp. Achieves Major Milestone in First Month of Operation

TAMPA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Enclave Financial Corp. is pleased to announce it has successfully closed more than $1.73 million in residential home loans last month, just a few weeks after opening its doors. The local woman-owned company launched its services this past May. Furthermore, according to company President Brittany Hyder, July is shaping up to surpass June’s closing figures with $2.55 million currently in the pipeline.