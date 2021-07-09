Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Enclave Financial Corp. Achieves Major Milestone in First Month of Operation

Tampa Bay News Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (July 9, 2021) Enclave Financial Corp. is pleased to announce it has successfully closed more than $1.73 million in residential home loans last month, just a few weeks after opening its doors. The local woman-owned company launched its services this past May. Furthermore, according to company President Brittany Hyder, July is shaping up to surpass June’s closing figures with $2.55 million currently in the pipeline.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Mortgage Lender#Real Estate#Home Loans#Enclave Financial Corp#Realtor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy