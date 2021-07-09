Texas Democrats Praise Biden’s Latest Executive Order to Protect American Consumers and Workers

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on the Texas House Democratic Caucus lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott:. “By attempting to defund the Texas legislature, Greg Abbott is steamrolling the Texas Constitution and looking more and more like a dictator — and I commend our Texas House Democrats for taking our disgraced governor to court. Abbott is abusing his office in a blatant power grab that is not in the bounds of his jurisdiction. The reason we have a separation of powers is to protect the right of Texans to be represented by all branches of their government — and to prevent actions like this from power-hungry politicians like Abbott. The Texas Democratic Party stands with our lawmakers in their decision to bring this lawsuit forward.