Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Democrats Praise Biden’s Latest Executive Order to Protect American Consumers and Workers

Posted by 
Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas — President Biden signed an executive order Friday that will benefit workers and consumers across the country. The President’s order includes 72 initiatives in which he has directed more than a dozen federal agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices across the employment and commercial industries, including the health care and prescription drug market.

www.texasdemocrats.org

Comments / 66

Texas Politics Digest

Texas Politics Digest

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gilberto Hinojosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Texas Democratic Party#U S Economy#Hhs#The White House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Election Integrity

Ensuring the integrity of our elections is one of the most solemn responsibilities our elected officials have. The democrats literally walked out of the capital to kill election reform during the 87th Regular Session. As we prepare for the start of the first special session, Cyber Security Expert, Phil Waldron...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Commend House Democratic Caucus Lawsuit On Greg Abbott’s Steamrolling of Separation of Powers

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on the Texas House Democratic Caucus lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott:. “By attempting to defund the Texas legislature, Greg Abbott is steamrolling the Texas Constitution and looking more and more like a dictator — and I commend our Texas House Democrats for taking our disgraced governor to court. Abbott is abusing his office in a blatant power grab that is not in the bounds of his jurisdiction. The reason we have a separation of powers is to protect the right of Texans to be represented by all branches of their government — and to prevent actions like this from power-hungry politicians like Abbott. The Texas Democratic Party stands with our lawmakers in their decision to bring this lawsuit forward.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Legislative Priorities Report for 6.25.21

Governor Abbott has called the first of at least two highly anticipated Special Sessions, and it begins Thursday, July 8. We know that redistricting cannot be addressed until the census information comes back, so that will not be part of this session. From recent remarks made by the Governor, we...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Join State, National Leaders on ‘Texas Drive for Democracy’ in Advance of ‘For The People’ Rally on Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, the Texas Democratic Party joined Powered by People and Beto O’Rourke for the “Texas Drive for Democracy” to discuss how voter suppression bills like state Senate Bill 7 would hurt Texans ability to participate in democracy, and the importance of new legislation that protects voting rights in Texas and across the country.

Comments / 66

Community Policy