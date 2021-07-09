Cancel
Tampa, FL

Realtors® Seek Permanent Solution to Secure Affordable Housing Funding

Tampa Bay News Wire
 6 days ago

Greater Tampa REALTORS® supports state-wide initiative to protect the Sadowski Act. TAMPA, FL (July 9, 2021) Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR) is supporting Florida Realtors®’ historic statewide effort to place a constitutional amendment on the 2022 General Election ballot to protect affordable housing. Success of the Housing Funds for Housing (www.Housingfunds4housing.org) petition would guarantee that the portion of the taxes charged on documents such as deeds and mortgages will only be used to make homes and apartments safer and more affordable for seniors, low-income, and moderate-income Florida residents. The intended purpose of these funds is that they be used for housing programs, but for nearly two decades the legislative process has resulted in billions of these dollars being used for non-housing projects.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

