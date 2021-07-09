Richard Dreyfuss Goes Hardcore Hitman In New Crime Story Trailer

Every so often, a trailer comes along that sells something you never specifically knew you wanted, and suddenly find you need. In the case of the Queenpins trailer, how about this: a crime comedy set in the world of extreme couponing. As in, the (typically US) practice of racking up major supermarket discounts by stacking up vast amounts of coupons, reducing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise to mere pennies. In Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet’s film, Kristen Bell’s Connie and her friend JoJo (played by Cruella, Killing Eve and The Good Place star Kirby Howell-Baptiste) hatch a scam involving counterfeit coupons that initially sets them flying high, but soon finds them in the crosshairs of the law. Watch the trailer here.