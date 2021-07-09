Richard Dreyfuss Goes Hardcore Hitman In New Crime Story Trailer
Over the last 20 years or so, few genres have experienced a meteoric rise to prominence in quite the same way as "Older Gentleman Played By A Beloved Actor Kills People." Liam Neeson became a living meme thanks to his particular set of skills in the "Taken" franchise. Bob Odenkirk transformed into a sun-dried John Wick in "Nobody." Michael Caine did "Harry Brown," Bruce Willis did every straight-to-Redbox Bruce Willis movie, and a 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone returned for "Rambo: Last Blood," a motion picture equal parts inflammatory and fueled by antiinflammatories.www.looper.com
Comments / 0