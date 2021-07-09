Cancel
Second Quarter 2021 Market Report, City of Manassas

The Manassas economy continues to pick up speed at the finish of the second quarter of 2021. Each commercial real estate sector – industrial, office, and retail – have all seen significant leasing and sale activity as the region bounces back from the impacts of COVID-19. In fact, vacancy levels across the commercial real estate industry all fell well below their 10-year averages and nearly to pre-pandemic levels within City limits.

