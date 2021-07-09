Second Quarter 2021 Market Report, City of Manassas
The Manassas economy continues to pick up speed at the finish of the second quarter of 2021. Each commercial real estate sector – industrial, office, and retail – have all seen significant leasing and sale activity as the region bounces back from the impacts of COVID-19. In fact, vacancy levels across the commercial real estate industry all fell well below their 10-year averages and nearly to pre-pandemic levels within City limits.princewilliamliving.com
