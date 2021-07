An 11-year-old Iowa boy is still missing after he reportedly vanished from his home on May 27. The Gazette reported that it has been two weeks since authorities have publicly spoken about Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance from a Montezuma mobile home park where he lives with his mother. Harrelson is considered endangered and his disappearance was deemed suspicious, but the Division of Criminal Investigation said in early June that there is no evidence of foul play.