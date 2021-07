You'll want to know where the Fortnite Zyg and Choppy NPCs are, and dance near them for one of the legendary Fortnite Week 5 quests. These two are some of the latest boss AI to be added to the game, and although they made a brief appearance a couple of weeks ago before disappearing, it looks like they're here to stay this time. But who are they? Zyg is a large battledroid, while Choppy is a hovering parasite that appears to be controlling it, and if they look familiar it's because you can unlock them as an outfit/back bling combo in the Battle Pass for the current season of Fortnite. If you're ready to meet them and have a little boogie nearby, then we've got the Fortnite Zyg and Choppy location for you.