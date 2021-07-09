Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection market is forecast to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the projected period, the market is expected to experience substantial growth, mainly due to the growing need for transportation and supply infrastructure in the O&G sector. This growth may be attributed to the extra advantages that epoxy-based coatings provides like reliability and strength. North America and MEA together acquired more than half of the total global market share. Rapid expansion of the infrastructure and technical developments in the O&G sector are anticipated to augment demand further over the coming years.

