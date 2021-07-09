Cancel
Nanomembrane Market Size, Revenue Growth, New Launches, CAGR of 14.1%, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the pharmaceutical & biomedical industry, nanomembrane is used for the separation of lipids and plasma, which is projected to spectate significant market growth due to widespread applications coupled with increasing demand for clean processed water. Market Size – USD 0.38 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%,...

