REVIEW: 'Black Widow' Reminds Us Why Marvel Owns The Big Screen Experience

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Romanoff has waited a very long time and now her big-screen solo film has finally arrived. Delayed over a year by the global pandemic of 2020, Black Widow is officially hitting theaters and to put it simply; it was very much worth the wait. Now let me be clear...

Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesMovieWeb

What Marvel Phase Four Is Really About According to MCU Boss Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.
TV SeriesThrillist

How the 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene Sets Up the Next Big Marvel TV Show

'Black Widow' clears the road for the upcoming 'Hawkeye' series. Say you're a casual Marvel fan who casually tapped out after the lackluster first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but ventured to the theater for Black Widow and dutifully sat through for the post-credits sequence. Then you might be a little confused when none other than Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfus pops up on screen, and it isn't a goof.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Don’t Fall For Loki’s Tricks, the REAL Villain Will Shock You

Marvel’s Loki series sent shock waves through the internet. Marvel fans are still coming down from the high of amazing twists, cool Easter eggs, and fun cameos. While trying to wrap their minds around all the things that the Loki series revealed many are now speculating who could be behind the mysterious Timekeepers.
MoviesNicholls Worth

Marvel’s “Black Widow” releases

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” releases in theaters July 8. Disney is releasing a new movie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time in just over two years. The film was originally scheduled to be released in May of 2020, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the release...
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Marvel's spy thriller serves up entertaining family Bond-ing

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe crescendoed in an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. So how can a spy flick that barely offers any superpowers follow that? It's an MCU mission impossible requiring the right agents for the assignment. And by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
MoviesKSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Black Widow’ An Outstanding & Exciting Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is finally over for fans wanting to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the big screen. It’s been over two years since the box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. Though there has been some small-screen action on Disney+ to tide us over (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and the currently-ongoing “Loki” series), the big screen experience has been sorely missed.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Pinky Review: Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…
MoviesDerrick

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by Florence Pugh.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Black Widow proves that a female voice is a tone that suits the Marvel canon

Eagerly awaited, though perhaps a few years too late, Marvel’s latest excursion of the bombastic kind – Black Widow – isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though as Cate Shortland‘s venture adopts a more grounded mentality (at least for the most part), playing as a type-of Bourne Identity actioner that eventually escalates to typical explosive MCU fare, peppering welcome humour, family drama, and the topical notion of women’s autonomy over their own bodies and minds throughout.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Here's how the ending of 'Black Widow' sets up the next big Disney+ Marvel series (spoilers!)

Warning: This post contains big spoilers for Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff may be gone, but her “sister” Yelena Belova is staying in the “family” business of superheroing — and she’s got her sights set on taking down another sharp-shooting Avenger. That’s the big takeaway from the post-credits sequence that closes out Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson’s feature-length farewell to her signature Marvel Cinematic Universe character, and the first Marvel Studios feature to debut in theaters since Avengers: Endgame way back in 2019. (The Cate Shortland-directed film is also available on Disney+ as a “Premier Access” video-on-demand title.)
MoviesScreendaily

‘Black Widow’ delivers big preview tally before US opening

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has made a strong start at the North American box office, taking $13.2m from Thursday (July 8) evening preview screenings according to distributor Disney. That puts the eagerly awaited release ahead of Thursday preview showings by pre-pandemic Marvel titles including Ant-Man & The Wasp (with $11.5m),...

