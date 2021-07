Joey Gallo is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers, BaseballPress.com reports. This could be just a routine day off for Gallo, but no reason has been given as to why he isn’t playing. It’s worth noting that Gallo was the designated hitter Friday and not in rightfield. Gallo’s name has also come up in trade rumors, but a trade isn’t expected to be imminent, and that isn’t expected to be the reason for his absence Saturday.