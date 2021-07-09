Cancel
Akron, OH

Out of the Blueberry Fields

By Call for contributors
The Devil Strip
The Devil Strip
 6 days ago
P.R. Miller re-emerges from his Wizard's Lair with a new gallery exhibition. Junkman, artist and self-styled wizard P.R. Miller returns to Akron with a showing of his work entitled "Present and Retro," opening July 10, 2021 at the Summit Artspace in the Betty and Howard Taylor & Welcome Galleries.

The Devil Strip

The Devil Strip

Akron, OH
Akron news, culture, music and art.

Akron, OH
The Devil Strip

Sober Chronicles | The frog in me

I know what you are thinking. Maybe Marc has lost it a bit, but let me explain. I’m speaking about a story that I love and the symbolic meaning of its characters. A simple tale about learning to accept the nature of people when they teach us who they may be, and hopefully, not having to learn that lesson repeatedly—also, the healthy but complex art of forgiveness.
Akron, OH
The Devil Strip

Bogs | Living relics of the Ice Age

I didn’t know how precious and peculiar bogs were until a few years ago when I had an opportunity to have a personal tour of the Kent Bog State Nature Preserve. My guide was Scott Vernon, a botany graduate from Kent State University and a friend of my husband. The three of us set out to explore the bog at night. I was expecting to find a smelly, swampy decaying death trap in our path. I was surprised by the absolute lushness of the surrounding highbush blueberry. They were taller than any blueberry bush I’ve ever seen, taller than even me. At our feet, the boardwalk was lined with carnivorous pitcher plants. There was something magical about seeing them in the wild, at night, by flashlight for the first time. They seemed exotic and special, and they are. It turns out, purple pitcher plants are a federally threatened species, among many other boreal plants in the bog.

