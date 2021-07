An injured baby elephant that was abandoned by its herd in China has been rescued by a local animal rescue group, according to recent news reports. The youngster is likely part of a herd of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) that became famous in June after the group made an unusually long trek across Yunnan province, according to the French news agency AFP. The herd set off last year from their nature reserve near China's southwest border with Myanmar and journeyed more than 310 miles (500 kilometers) to Kunming, the capital of the Yunnan province.