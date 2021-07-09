Cancel
14-Years-Old Zaila Avant-Garde Wins The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee Title Rocking Her Natural Hair

By samjahsaulsberry
rnbcincy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Congratulations and bows are in order for Zaila Avant-garde who, at 14-years-old, is the first Black person and Louisiana resident to win the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title. Zaila conquered the title (with her afro beautifully displayed for the world to see) over 12-year-old Chaitra Thummala of Frisco, Texas by properly spelling the word “Murraya” which, by definition, is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian tress having pinnate leaves and flowers. Zaila defeated 11 finalist at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida to win the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee title and the first-place prize which is $50,000.

