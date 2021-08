The new season is just a few weeks away and clubs are starting to ramp up their interest in targets during this transfer window following a short break after Euro 2020.Manchester United have made a significant push this summer, agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane is another key target to elevate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards title contention.The stars of this summer’s tournament could also be on the move with Italy’s Manuel Locatelli, currently with Sassuolo, a target for both Juventus and Arsenal. While the cash has already been spent in south London, with Crystal Palace landing...