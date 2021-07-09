Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

A Fort Worth 10-Year-Old Has Collected 40,000 Books for Kids in Need

By Sierra Juarez
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who: Ten-year-old Orion Jean from Fort Worth. What: He plans to collect 500,000 books for kids in need, and has gathered 40,000 so far. Why it’s so great: When Orion Jean won the National Kindness Speech Contest last year, the then nine-year-old could have saved the $500 prize for his college fund (or blown it on Legos) and called it a day. Instead, he used his winning speech as a launchpad for a yearlong effort to spread kindness across Texas and around the country. With the help of his mother Kherri Jean, he set up a website called Race to Kindness last summer. Then he was on the lookout for his first project.

oakcliff.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Race#Thanksgiving#Poverty#First Book#Charity#Legos#Tangotab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Charities
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How to see the dinosaur bones found in Denton

The dinosaur fossils that a local paleontology educator recently discovered in Denton will finally be revealed at a dino-themed educational event this month. For nearly a year, Dino Bo has been fossil hunting and researching the dinosaur that once roamed the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now he is ready to show other dino enthusiasts.
SocietyPosted by
DFW Community News

A Beautiful Trail Tribute

On June 19 the family of Lori Finkelston dedicated a set of hanging flower baskets along the Katy Trail in her memory. Lori passed away in 2019 from breast cancer. The family decided to honor her with a place on the Katy Trail because of her fondness for going on weekend jogs along the Trail. Lori also enjoyed having lunch along the Katy Trail with her family (including her beloved dog, Picasso) and friends; the family found that their out-of-town guests were always impressed by the Katy Trail.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Letter L Worksheets Free Kids Printable

Love Letter L? Let’s Learn! See what I did there? New week, new letter and it’s time for the next letter of the alphabet. The letter L! We will be learning it with these super fun letter L worksheets. Last week we learned the letter k. We are moving on...
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

#FoodieFriday: Oakfire Ridge, a Pilgrimage Worth Making

Fostering community, friendships and wellness with remarkable Texan hospitality, Oakfire Ridge is Bulverde’s culinary retreat in the heart of the Smithson Valley. “Begin with the end in mind” is exactly how Oakfire Ridge crafts divine experiences. Sitting between San Antonio and Austin, they want their guests to walk away from the picturesque, gated grounds lined with flaming steel torches with favorite forever memories they will want to repeat and share with those they hold dear.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Harvest Signature Event Returns with New Look

This fall, the North Texas Food Bank is excited to welcome back one of its signature and beloved events, Harvest, after canceling the fundraiser last year due to COVID-19. Harvest returns with a new format and experience, transitioning from a tasting event that was held at the Dallas Arboretum in 2019 to this year’s formal seated dinner at the Omni Dallas hotel. Harvest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy