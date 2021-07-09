A Fort Worth 10-Year-Old Has Collected 40,000 Books for Kids in Need

Who: Ten-year-old Orion Jean from Fort Worth. What: He plans to collect 500,000 books for kids in need, and has gathered 40,000 so far. Why it’s so great: When Orion Jean won the National Kindness Speech Contest last year, the then nine-year-old could have saved the $500 prize for his college fund (or blown it on Legos) and called it a day. Instead, he used his winning speech as a launchpad for a yearlong effort to spread kindness across Texas and around the country. With the help of his mother Kherri Jean, he set up a website called Race to Kindness last summer. Then he was on the lookout for his first project.